In light of current situations and on-going efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are eager to pass on some helpful information to our members and the community.

Due to us having members in Kentucky and Tennessee, we have included information from each state.

Yesterday in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear filed an application for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan with the Small Business Administration. Once processed and approved, small businesses and private, non-profit organizations can apply for up to $2 million in assistance to help alleviate economic losses as a result of COVID-19. For more information, please visit SBA.gov/disaster or contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or email at [email protected]

Resources for Tennessee Employers:

These links and resources can also be found on the Tennessee Chamber website: https://www.tnchamber.org/coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage for businesses: Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), February 2020

Sign up for CDC.gov email updates

CDC: Stop the Spread of Germs (COVID-19)

CDC: Travel Health Notices

Tennessee Department of Health – COVID-19

U.S. Chamber: Combating the Coronavirus – Resources | Response | Impact

Corporate Aid Tracker

Workplace Tips for Employers

Coronavirus Resources for State Chambers – Council of State Chambers (COSC)

How Coronavirus is Affecting Manufacturers – NAM

Resources for Kentucky Employers

· Call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline: 1-800-722-5725

· Visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Coronavirus resource page

· View the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage for businesses:

· Cabinet for Health & Family Services website

· View the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Coronavirus resource page

· Download the U.S. Chamber’s Guidance for Employers document

· Download the U.S. Chamber’s Workplace Tips for Employees

· Visit the crisis management center on the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives website

· SBA Disaster Assistance in Response to the Coronavirus

· Unemployment Insurance Assistance

· People can apply for unemployment benefits online or by phone, by calling 502-875-0442 or visiting the Kentucky Career’s Center unemployment benefits page at https://kcc.ky.gov/career. There is no office in Murray. Paducah office number is 270-575-7000. Hopkinsville office number is 270-889-6509.

· COVID-19 is changing the way we work for the foreseeable future. That means we need to learn to manage differently, including how to manage the loneliness and isolation that can come with remote working.