The Twin Cities Men’s Organization still plans to hold their annual Christmas activities for Fulton and South Fulton, but just in a different way.

One of the big holiday events is the annual shopping spree for clothing in Fulton, that benefits 30 local children.

Twin Cities Treasurer Corey Edmison told Thunderbolt News the distribution of the clothing this year will come with the help of the Fulton and South Fulton School Systems.

Edmison said the new plan by the organization will now help the students all through the school year.

To help fund the annual holiday projects, Edmison said the Twin Cities Men’s Organization is taking donations for items for their online auction, and have scheduled a take out chili supper from the Pontotoc Building on December 5th.