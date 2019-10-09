The Twin Cities Men’s Organization is reviving an old fundraiser to help assist children in the community.

Corey Edmison told Thunderbolt News about an auction that helped the organization raise funds for children’s needs at Christmas.

Edmison said the organization helps selected children, from Kindergarten through the sixth grade, with much needed clothing.

If anyone would like to donate an item for auction by the Twin City’s Men’s Organization, they are encouraged to contact Corey Edmison, or any other member.