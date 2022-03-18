Two Arrested After Attempt to Elude Union City Police

Two people from Union City were arrested, after crashing their vehicle in an attempt to elude police.

Union City police reports said 31 year old Rodriguez Floyd, of Home Street, and 26 year old Keylon Hyde, of Julie Street, were arrested on drug, weapons and evading charges after a crash on North Section Line Road.

Police reports said an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of East Main Street, when the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed.

As the officer continued his pursuit, he observed the vehicle losing control and eventually striking a pole.

Reports said Floyd came from the vehicle and was detained, with Hyde coming out of the vehicle and handing the officer over 22 grams of marijuana.

Police said Hyde later returned to the car, where he threw a handgun and just over 17 grams of cocaine into a ditch.

Both were arrested on charges of possession of Schedule Two and Six drugs with intent to sale, along with evading arrest.

Hyde was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.