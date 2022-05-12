Two arrested after early morning shooting in Dyersburg

Two people are in the Dyer County Jail after a shooting early Thursday morning in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 27-year-old Marcus McClendon is charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Stalking and 40-year-old Laquanda Matthews is charged with Resisting Arrest.

Chief Isbell says around 1:00 a.m. officers were called to Lipford Circle where the victim said McClendon had followed her from her residence to Plummer Circle where he allegedly shot at her multiple times while she was in her vehicle.

When she returned to Lipford Circle, she saw McClendon’s vehicle nearby.

McClendon was arrested without incident. However, Miss Matthews, a passenger in McClendon’s vehicle, failed to comply with officer’s commands, and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Officers found the suspected weapon in the vehicle along with ammunition and multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.