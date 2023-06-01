Two Arrested After Union City Police Find Individuals Asleep in Vehicles

Union City police made two arrests, after finding individuals asleep in vehicles at Veterans Park.

Reports said officers located three individuals slumped over in two running vehicles, while on patrol on North Clover Street.

Once awake, officers identified 29 year Bobby Joe Madding II and 46 year old Kimberly Druschal, both of Union City.

A probable cause search revealed one gram of methamphetamine under Madding’s seat, and a couple of piles of a crystal substance on the ground where he exited the vehicle.

Police reports said a search of both vehicles revealed approximately six grams of methamphetamine, a firearm and $2,190 in cash.

Madding and Ms. Druschal were both arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale.

Madding was also charged with tampering with evidence, and Ms. Druschal charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

A third person at the scene was released with no charges.