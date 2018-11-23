A Memphis man and Oakland woman have been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says TBI agents responded to an officer-involved shooting at Murphy’s Gas Station on Highway 64 in Oakland around 8:00 Thanksgiving morning.

According to the report, 21-year-old Christopher Lee walked onto the station parking lot and took the deposit bag from the clerk, 26-year-old Jessica Gardner.

It was later learned Gardner and Lee had planned the robbery together.

When Lee fled the scene, he encountered a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy and an Oakland police officer, and shots were exchanged and the deputy was struck.

The deputy sustained non-critical injuries and was taken to a Memphis hospital to be treated.

Lee ran across the street and stole a vehicle from an individual there.

Memphis Police captured Lee after he crashed the vehicle on Rockcreek Parkway in Shelby County.

Lee is charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault against Law Enforcement, one count of Carjacking, one count of Theft over $10,000, one count of Employment of a Firearm during Commission of a Dangerous Felony, one count of Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and one count of Felony Evading Arrest.

Gardner is charged with one count of Theft over $10,000.

Both were booked into the Fayette County Jail.

