Two Arrested During Prostitution Investigation in Paducah

One woman from Kentucky, and one from Tennessee, were arrested during a prostitution investigation in Paducah.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports said 30 year old Santana Cole, of Paducah, and 26 year old Mikaya Falls, of Bolivar, were taken into custody on charges of prostitution and possession of marijuana.

The arrests came after detectives investigated complaints of prostitution at a Paducah hotel.

Investigations revealed the two women had posted online ads, and were working together.

Reports said in an undercover capacity, detectives contacted one of the women and reached an agreement for sex in exchange for money.

When arriving at the hotel on Hinkleville Road, detectives observed Ms. Cole and Ms. Falls, who were then taken into custody.