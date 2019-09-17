A vehicle pursuit in Weakley County on Monday led to the arrest of two individuals on numerous charges.

Sheriff’s reports said Dresden police were watching an area known for illegal drug activity, when an attempted traffic stop resulted in a firearm being thrown from the car.

Weakley County Sheriff’s officials also observed the eluding vehicle, which led officers into Gleason on the Gleason-Como Highway 190.

With the pursuit ongoing, the wanted vehicle continued on to McKenzie, where it ran off into a ditch on old State Route 22.

Two subjects fled from the car on foot into a wooded area, with the vehicle owner, 20 year old Cameron Antonio Taylor of Martin, taken into custody by Dresden and Weakley County officers.

With the help of a Henry County K-9 Unit, 22 year old Taja Allen of Mason Hall, was arrested near old State Route 22.

Both now face multiple felony charges, which include being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.