Jackson police have announced the arrest of two people in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police reports said 25 year old Elijah Garrison and 24 year old Tierra Wilson, both of Jackson, have been charged with the murder of 24 year old D’Andre Holmes, also of Jackson.

The charges stem from the January 5th shooting of Holmes outside of Magnolia Landing Court Apartments.

Investigators developed information that Garrison and Wilson were involved in the crime, and both were arrested on Thursday in Knoxville, by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force.

The two have been charged with first degree murder, with Garrison additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.