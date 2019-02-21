Quick action from multiple area law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of two people, following a bank robbery in South Fulton.

Just before 11:00 on Wednesday morning, deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department were notified that a robbery had occurred at Simmons Bank, and the suspects were traveling toward Dresden.

Weakley County Chief Deputy Mark Black, along with investigator Eric Smith and Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe located and stopped the wanted vehicle, with two people taken into custody.

36 year old Shantez Tywon Burnside, of South Fulton, and 37 year old Julie Lee Olds, of Franklin, were arrested, with some of the stolen money also recovered from the vehicle.

Burnside and Olds were turned over to officers with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department, who were also on the scene with officers from the South Fulton Police Department and Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department.