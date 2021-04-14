Two Arrested From Mayfield Following Union City Traffic Accident

Two people from Mayfield were arrested in Union City on drug and weapons charges.

Union City police reports said officers were called to a vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Everett Boulevard and 900 block of West Main Street.

Reports said two people involved in the accident left a vehicle and walked into the Casey’s Convenience Store on West Main.

Multiple officers entered the store and located 50 year old James Thomas Dowdy and 49 year old Shawntell McManus Jones.

After Dowdy gave officers a fake name and date of birth, a backpack in his possession was searched.

During the search, officers located a .9-milimeter pistol, used and unused syringes, fentanyl and drug pipes.

A search of a handbag carried by Ms. Jones resulted in the finding of methamphetamine and $1,226 in cash.

Charges issued included unlawful possession of a weapon, impersonation, possession of schedule 2 and schedule 6 drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dowdy and Ms. Jones were taken to the Obion County Jail.