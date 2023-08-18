Two arrested in Carroll County drug investigation

Two people in Carroll County are facing charges following an investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and 24th Judicial Drug Task Force.

On Thursday, agents and investigators executed a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Price Road in Huntingdon and found meth, a firearm, marijuana, marijuana plants, prescription medicine, and drug paraphernalia.

Two individuals inside the home, 54-year-old Tammy R. Brown and 54-year-old Landis L. Brown, Jr., were arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Each is being held in the Carroll County Jail on a $50,000 bond.