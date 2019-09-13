An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and investigators with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the arrest of an attorney and another man on charges of extortion.

During the course of the investigation, 50 year old attorney Sam Kelly, and 61 year old Mark Morgan, both of Dyersburg, were identified for attempts to extort money from an individual in exchange for information about an ongoing criminal investigation.

As part of the investigation on Thursday, agents and investigators arranged a controlled meeting, during which the victim and suspects could exchange money for the alleged information.

Kelly and Morgan were taken into custody when they left the meeting with the money.

Kelly was booked into the Dyer County Jail on one count of extortion and one count of resisting arrest on $3,500 bond.

Morgan was booked into the Dyer County Jail on one count of extortion, with his bond to be set during his first court appearance.