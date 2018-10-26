The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Greenfield Police Department, arrested two people in a meth bust Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says officers searched a home on Delmar Street in Greenfield and found about five grams of meth.

44-year-old Blake Reaves of McKenzie and 48-year-old Tracy Lynn Berry of Greenfield were arrested and charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Resale, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Reaves is also charged with Probation Violation out of Carroll County.

