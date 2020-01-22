Two people from Mayfield have been arrested following an armed home invasion.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said 19 year old Keon Boyd and 46 year old Erine Haisten were taken into custody following their arrest by deputies and officers with the Mayfield Police Department.

Multiple charges were issued against Boyd, who was described as the individual entering a home in the 6000 block of KY-131.

Boyd, and an unknown female, forced their way into the residence, and began stealing items from a person who was an acquantance of Boyd.

After fleeing the residence, police later located Boyd hiding in a closet at the home of Ms. Haisten.

He was served outstanding warrants on charges that included sexual misconduct and trafficking in methamphetamine, along with charges of robbery, burglary and unlawful imprisonment for the home invasion.

Haisten was arrested on charges of hindering prosecution or apprehension.