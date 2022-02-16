Two arrested in separate incidents in Dyersburg

Two men were arrested in separate incidents in Dyersburg.

Police Chief Steve Isbell says 21-year-old Jontavious Robinson, of Dyersburg, was arrested Friday when officers stopped him going the wrong way on a one-way street.

After officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, a search resulted in a firearm and a felony amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Robinson is charged with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession with Intent to Sell a Controlled Substance.

In a separate incident, 30-year-old Stephen Beck, of Dyersburg, was arrested Friday for being a fugitive from justice on charges out of Missouri.

When officers approached Beck’s vehicle, he locked his door and refused to get out, but officers were able to open the back door and after a brief struggle, Beck was arrested.

During the arrest, Beck allegedly ingested narcotics and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was later released.

Officers also found a firearm and extra ammunition with loaded magazines inside the vehicle.

Besides the Fugitive from Justice charge, Beck was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Tampering with Evidence