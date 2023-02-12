Two arrested in shooting death of Haywood Co. teen

Two people are facing charges in the shooting death of a Haywood County teen.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr. says 18-year-old Kevion Davis and 16-year-old Bishop Owens, both of Brownsville, were arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 17-year-old Christine Marie Michael.

Both are are charged with First-Degree Murder and are being held without bond in the Haywood County Jail.

Authorities are also seeking three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder on each subject.

Sheriff Garrett says the incident happened Friday night as Miss Michael and three other teens were traveling towards Brownsville on Highway 19 after leaving the Haywood and Ripley basketball game in Ripley.

Garrett says the vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire with one round entering the vehicle through the trunk and striking Miss Michael in her lower back while she was seated in the rear seat.