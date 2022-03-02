Two Arrested in Union City After Report of Pointing a Firearm

Two people were arrested in Union City, following a report of a gun being pointed at an individual.

Union City police reports said 20 year old Marquai Kelly and 23 year old Chase Rylan Stovall, both of Dyersburg, were arrested at the Phillips 66 station on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said officers were first called to Pockets Shell, on West Reelfoot Avenue, by an individual who reported a man had pointed a firearm at him on the parking lot.

A description of the individual with the gun, a passenger, and the vehicle they were driving, were given to the officer.

Police later located the vehicle parked at Phillips 66, with Kelly and Stovall both inside the store.

Reports said each came out and were ordered to place their hands on the vehicle after a pat down.

A search of the vehicle then revealed two golf ball size packages of marijuana and digital scales, with Kelly in possession of $1,050 in cash.

A search inside the store also revealed a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun hidden on a store shelf.

With witness descriptions indicating Stovall as the person pointing the gun, he was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault.

Kelly claimed possession of the marijuana, and was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, with the cash also seized.

Both were taken to the Obion County Jail.