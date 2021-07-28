Two Arrested in Union City for Growing Marijuana

Two people were arrested in Union City on Tuesday morning, after marijuana growing operations were discovered.

Police reports said just after 10:00, officers were called to Stone Street apartments.

At the scene, police discovered a growing operation of multiple plants, in the apartment closet of 45 year old Tracie Vaughn-Jackson.

Reports said the investigation continued, after an officer observed 41 year old Robert Meely, of Union City, placing a marijuana plant placed inside a vehicle.

A search of Meely’s car then revealed multiple marijuana plants.

Reports said Meely’s residence was also searched and a marijuana grow operation was also found.

Both Meely and Ms. Vaughn-Jackson were charged with a Class-E felony of manufacture of marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.