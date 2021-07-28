July 28, 2021
Two Arrested in Union City for Growing Marijuana

Two people were arrested in Union City on Tuesday morning, after marijuana growing operations were discovered.

Police reports said just after 10:00, officers were called to Stone Street apartments.

At the scene, police discovered a growing operation of multiple plants, in the apartment closet of 45 year old Tracie Vaughn-Jackson.

Reports said the investigation continued, after an officer observed 41 year old Robert Meely, of Union City, placing a marijuana plant placed inside a vehicle.

A search of Meely’s car then revealed multiple marijuana plants.

Reports said Meely’s residence was also searched and a marijuana grow operation was also found.

Both Meely and Ms. Vaughn-Jackson were charged with a Class-E felony of manufacture of marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

