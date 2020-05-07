One person from Dyer County, and one from Calloway County, was taken into custody on drug and weapons charges in Union City.

Obion County Sheriff’s reports said deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway-51, with a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Reports said the driver, 23 year old Thomas McPhearson of Dyersburg, admitted to smoking the marijuana as he exited the vehicle.

The passenger, 22 year old Samantha Katherine Osbourne of Murray, was seen placing a marijuana grinder beside he seat.

When she exited the vehicle, Ms. Osbourne admitted to having the drug Ecstasy on her possession.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located a .9-milimeter pistol, along with approximately 15 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both were charged with possession of schedule one and four drugs, drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.