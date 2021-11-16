Two Arrested on Charges of Burglary in Union City

Police have arrested two Union City men in connection with a burglary on Rutlege Lane.

Union City police reports said officers were called last Friday to South First Street, where 23 year old Jacob Andrew Ragon and 18 year old Christian Blaize Jones were walking in an alley with a cordless weed eater and cordless leaf blower.

Reports said Ragon and Jones said the items were found in a dumpster at Ultimate Fitness.

An investigation revealed the items, along with another leaf blower, were actually taken during a burglary of Cremation Care.

Police reports said the recovered items were returned to the business, with Ragon and Jones each charged with burglary.