Two people have been arrested on drug charges after indictments were handed down in the September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

22-year-old Mallory Diane Dodd of Jackson is charged with two counts of selling counterfeit meth to an informant working with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Dodd was taken into custody at the Madison County Jail and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Also arrested was 52-year-old Robert Wayne McAlister of Dresden. McAlister is charged with meth to an informant working with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

McAlister is being held in the Weakley County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

