Two arrested, two wanted in drug, firearm investigation in Martin

Two people are in custody and two more are wanted in a drug and firearm investigation in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 23-year-old Trevor Holland and 43-year-old Demetra Holland, both of Martin, are charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Theft of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Meanwhile, police are searching for 25-year-old Tavien Holland and 18-year-old Macy Brawley, both of Martin, for the same charges.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Baker Road and found two handguns and an AR15 rifle with a drum magazine.

It was determined that one of the handguns was stolen from Union City.

Officers also found several items of drug paraphernalia, nearly nine pounds of packaged marijuana and over $28,000 in cash.

Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Tavien Holland or Macy Brawley is asked to call the Martin Police Department.