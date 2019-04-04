The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of two ATV’s on Thursday.
Reports said deputies responded to two different addresses on Highway-94, just outside the city limits of Hickman.
At the first residence, a white 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 was stolen from the front yard.
At the second residence, a Polaris RZR was stolen from the back yard, with a Polaris Ranger also attempted to be stolen, but left in the field.
Anyone with any information about the stolen ATV’s is urged to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.