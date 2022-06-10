Two Big Lottery Jackpots for Local Players

Lottery players have two big jackpots to play for this weekend.

Tonight, the Mega-Millions drawing will be for $226 million dollars.

A single winning ticket tonight could choose to take a lump sum payout of $129.8 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $229 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could accept the cash option payout of $132.3 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.