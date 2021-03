Lottery players in Tennessee and Kentucky have two big jackpots to play for this week.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions lottery game is up to $122 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could accept a lump sum payout of $81.1 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $220 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could accept a cash-option payout of $147.7 million dollars before taxes.