Lottery players in Tennessee and Kentucky have two big jackpots to play for this week.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions lottery game has now grown to $266 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in the drawing, that person could choose to walk away with a cash option payout of $182.3 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $120 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could choose to accept a lump sum payout of $82.7 million dollars before taxes.