Two Big Lottery Jackpots to Play for
Lottery players across the nation continue to have two big jackpots to play for.
Tonight’s Powerball drawing has grown to $145 million dollars.
A single ticket matching all six numbers could take the cash option payout of $71.1 million dollars.
On Tuesday night, Mega-Millions will have its largest ever jackpot drawing for $1.55 billion dollars.
A single winning ticket in this draw could take a one-time lump sum payout of $757.2 million dollars before taxes.
Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.