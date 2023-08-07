Two Big Lottery Jackpots to Play for

Lottery players across the nation continue to have two big jackpots to play for.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing has grown to $145 million dollars.

A single ticket matching all six numbers could take the cash option payout of $71.1 million dollars.

On Tuesday night, Mega-Millions will have its largest ever jackpot drawing for $1.55 billion dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could take a one-time lump sum payout of $757.2 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.