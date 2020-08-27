St. Louis Cardinals players Jack Flaherty and Dexter Fowler refused to play in Wednesday nights game against the Kansas City Royals, in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals.com said the two players returned to their homes just one hour before the start of the game at Busch Stadium, with a “mini-meeting” held by the team to determine if the game would even be played.

The Cardinals rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to win 6-5.

Manager Mike Shildt said he spoke privately first with Fowler, and then with Flaherty about their decision.

Shildt said Fowler assured his manager that he would be back Thursday for the doubleheader against the Pirates.

Reports said the Cardinals organization backed the decision of the players to sit out on Thursday.