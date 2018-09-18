Two people are facing theft charges after being caught Monday night trying to steal hemp plants from a southern Weakley County hemp farm.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 20-year-old Axel Javier Rivera of Sharon and 22-year-old Kaelin Dewayne Willis of Camden were arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, Theft over $1,000 Dollars, Vandalism, and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Captain McGowan says Willis also had active warrants on file at the sheriff’s department for Violation of Probation, and Failure to Appear.

The theft charges come from the fact that before the two were caught, they had already cut down over $1,000 dollars in hemp.

The manager of the farm told deputies that people are constantly trying to steal the hemp thinking it’s marijuana.

The manager added that there have been instances where people have fired gunshots over the workers’ heads at the farm.

McGowan says even though hemp looks like marijuana, it contains far less THC than marijuana and cannot make someone high.

