Two men are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting Monday in Brownsville.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 36-year-old Tavares Ray and 28-year-old Wylie Ligon III were arrested Tuesday night on charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Burglary, and Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

During an investigation by the TBI and Brownsville Police Department, both men were developed as suspects in the shooting death of 34-year-old Chelsy Morris, of Bells. A male victim, from Ardmore, Oklahoma, was transported to a Memphis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

McAlister says both victims were found shot inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street in Brownsville. However, it was determined the shooting did not occur at that location.

Investigators believe the shooting happened over a suspected drug deal and attempted robbery.

Both Ray and Ligon are being held without bond in the Haywood County Jail.