Two charged in Benton County drug investigation

Two people are facing charges following a drug investigation in Benton County.

On Monday night, the TBI, 24th District Drug Task Force, and Huntingdon Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maiden Cemetery Road in Camden where they found drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were 26-year-old Wesley C. Jenkins, of Camden, and 31-year-old Kayla B. Hampton, of Huntingdon.

Both are charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Jenkins is also charged with Possession of Xanax and Hampton is facing an additional charge of Tampering with Evidence.

Each is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.