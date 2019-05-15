Jackson police say officers were called Saturday to a housing complex on Preston Street, where a three-year old child had received a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators at the scene determined the child’s mother, 25 year old Linda Arrington, and live-in boyfriend, 43 year old Antonio Dancer, were both under the influence of drugs while the child was left unattended.

Reports said the child found the handgun, which was not properly secured, and shot himself.

Dancer and Arrington are now both charged with negligent homicide, with Dancer additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dancer was issued a $50,000 bond, with Arrington given a $35,000 bond plus a hold for a Failure to Appear on an unrelated charge.

Both are being held at the Madison County Jail.