Two men are charged after a shooting incident Monday in Gibson County.

Sheriff Paul Thomas says deputies responded to a call of gunshots being fired at the County Line Trailer Park near Milan.

There, Brandon Clark told deputies that he and his brother, Christopher Clark, had been in an argument and Christopher Clark left and returned with a .22 caliber pistol and shot in the direction of Brandon Clark, but missed.

As the two brothers fought on the ground, Christopher Clark threw the pistol to Jeremy Carlton, who hid the gun in the residence.

Deputies recovered the firearm and two spent shell casings from the scene.

Christopher Clark is charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Aggravated Assault. Jeremy Carlton is charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Both are set to appear October 23rd in Trenton General Sessions Court.

