Two people are facing charges in connection with a murder this week in Lauderdale County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 51-year-old Ronnie Cates and 52-year-old Wendy Blake were arrested Wednesday in the death of 59-year-old Jo Ann Fincher.

Fincher’s body was found earlier in the day by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Parker Bower Road in Ripley.

Cates is charged with First Degree Murder, Theft over $1,000, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. Blake is charged with Criminal Responsibility of Felony Murder, Criminal Responsibility of Theft, and Accessory After the Fact.

Both are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail.

Cates’ bond is $750,000 while Blake’s bond is $400,000.