Two people in McCracken County have been charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals.

Sheriffs reports said information was received about several dogs, that were being cared for by a woman incarcerated at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

After consent to search the home was denied by 42 year old Jennifer Campbell, a search warrant was issued.

Deputies and Animal Control officers responded to the scene and located 43 Chihuahua dogs in the residence, with three deceased and many others in poor health.

The dogs were taken into possession by animal control for feeding and care.

Ms. Campbell, along with 66 year old Harold Campbell, were each charged with 43 counts of second degree animal cruelty.

An investigation is still ongoing in the case.