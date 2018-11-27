Two people are charged with a home and auto burglary last month on Ralston Road in Weakley County.

25-year-old Zachary Alexander Hulpa of Fulton and 23-year-old Adriana Christine Giles of Union City are both charged with Aggravated Burglary, Burglary of an Automobile, and two counts of Theft Under $1,000 dollars.

According to the affidavit from Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan, the incidents happened on or about October 24th at 6318 Ralston Road when entered the residence by kicking in a back door and stealing a television and two security cameras.

The two are also accused of taking tools valued at less than $1,000 dollars from a vehicle at the residence.

Both Hulpa and Giles are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

