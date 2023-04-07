Two Charged With Shoplifting at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police responded to Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, after shoplifting was observed.

Reports said store security personnel stated 20 year old Caitlin Harrison, of Union City, and 25 year old Mikaela Harrison, of Fulton, attempted to steal over $163 dollars worth of baby merchandise.

Police reports said the store security official saw both individuals placing merchandise in their baby bag, and inside the car seat with the baby.

Officers issued misdemeanor citations to both Caitlin Harrison and Mikaela Harrison, and both were barred from Wal-Mart properties.