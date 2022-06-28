Two charged with shoplifting from Martin Walmart

Two people are facing shoplifting charges from multiple incidents at the Martin Walmart.

Forty-year-old Terry Gooch, of Hornbeak, and 48-year-old Charlotte Jarred, of Tiptonville, were arrested Sunday at the Martin Walmart location.

Both were observed shoplifting items from the store on June 21st totaling nearly $947 dollars.

Gooch had also been seen shoplifting at the same store on June 5th with items totaling $455 dollars.

Both are charged with Shoplifting and are being held in the Weakley County Jail.