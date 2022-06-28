June 28, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Two charged with…

Two charged with shoplifting from Martin Walmart

Two charged with shoplifting from Martin Walmart

Two people are facing shoplifting charges from multiple incidents at the Martin Walmart.

Forty-year-old Terry Gooch, of Hornbeak, and 48-year-old Charlotte Jarred, of Tiptonville, were arrested Sunday at the Martin Walmart location.

Both were observed shoplifting items from the store on June 21st totaling nearly $947 dollars.

Gooch had also been seen shoplifting at the same store on June 5th with items totaling $455 dollars.

Both are charged with Shoplifting and are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology