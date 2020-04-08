Two counties in Western Kentucky have now reported deaths to individuals who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first death was reported Monday in McCracken County, with the Calloway County Health Department reporting a death on Tuesday.

Currently, McCracken County is reporting 18 confirmed cases, with Calloway County now at nine cases.

Also in Western Kentucky, Marshall County reported 10 positive cases, with two hospitalizations, and Graves County has five confirmed cases.

The first positive case of coronavirus in one of the four river counties was made on Tuesday, with a 70 year old female in Ballard County.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Department of Health reported 1,149 cases statewide, with 65 deaths.