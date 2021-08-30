Two dead, four injured in separate violent incidents in Dyersburg

Two people are dead and four others injured after two separate incidents in Dyersburg Saturday.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says the first incident happened just before 2:00 Saturday morning at Chequers on South Main Street where officers learned four individuals had been stabbed in the parking lot following an altercation.

Isbell says 22-year-old Jadarius Jenkins died from his injuries while the other victims sustained critical injuries.

The suspect, 25-year-old Robert T. Chesser was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder and three counts of Criminal Attempt First-Degree Murder.

Chief Isbell says an unruly crowd later gathered at the hospital with 46-year-old Ayana T. Johnson, of Dyersburg, firing a handgun in the air after a group of individuals tried to assault her son.

Later that morning, officers were called to Countryman Street to a report of a shooting victim and found the body of 43-year-old Kenneth W. Griffin on the side of the road.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting incident and anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department.