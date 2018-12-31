Two people from McCracken County died early this morning in a mobile home on Lauren Lane.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said officers responded to find 57 year old Dina Funderburk outside of the residence.

Ms. Funderburk said she and her husband, 51 year old Edward Funderburk, woke up to the smell of smoke just before 2:00.

Ms. Funderburk said her husband pushed her out of the residence, then re-entered to locate her 82 year old mother, Ms. Joan Dale.

Deputies also attempted to enter the home, but were unable to, with Mr. Funderburk and Ms. Dale later found deceased inside the residence.