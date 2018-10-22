Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a fire that claimed two lives in Lyon County.

Just before 7:00 Monday morning, Troopers responded to the scene where 27-year old Steven Vinson was able to get himself and a two-year old female from a mobile home.

Reports said Vinson attempted to re-enter the residence, but was unable to do so because of the fire.

State Police reports said 29-year old Amber Girkant and her almost nine-month old infant son, Nathaniel Vinson, were unable to escape the residence.

Steven Vinson was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries, while the two year old child was treated at the scene and released to family members.

A preliminary autopsy report showed Ms. Girkant and Nathaniel Vinson died of smoke inhalation.

Kentucky State Police and the Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the scene.

