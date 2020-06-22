Two residents at Diversicare of Martin have tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from Diversicare states the facility is working closely with public health officials to address the situation and that designated representatives and residents have been notified.

The facility also implemented precautionary and preparedness measures early, including strict limitations on visitation.

The statement adds that Diversicare’s infection control procedures are in compliance with the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health guidance and that the nursing staff is educated and understands the healthcare protocols for the COVID-19 quarantine and all emergency situations.