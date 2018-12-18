Two Dyersburg men are wanted for stealing Christmas presents and guns in two separate incidents in the Pioneer Subdivision.

Dyersburg Police are looking for 27-year-old Roderick Turner and 20-year-old Jakobe Johnson for Aggravated Burglary and other charges.

Police say on December 3rd, a homeowner reported someone had broken a window and taken three long guns, three handguns, an Apple watch, and a home security system.

On the same date a separate burglary was reported on Daniel Boone where three handguns were taken along with Christmas presents from the residence.

Based on descriptions from witnesses, detectives developed Turner and Johnson as suspects and executed search warrants where they found the items taken from the burglaries.

Some of the items recovered were wrapped and under a Christmas tree at the scene. Those same items had been wrapped and under the Christmas tree of the burglary victims.

Anyone with information should contact the Dyersburg Police Department.

