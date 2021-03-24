Two Dyersburg Police officers injured in assault

Two Dyersburg Police officers were injured early Wednesday morning during an arrest.

Chief Steve Isbell says the incident happened around 3:00 when officers responded to Hicks Trailer Park where 47-year-old Ricky Webb, of Dyersburg, was walking around the trailer park beating on the side of a travel trailer.

Isbell says Webb became combative with the officers, refusing to comply with their commands, and assumed a fighting stance.

After being tased multiple times, Webb continued to resist arrest, causing injuries to both officers and to himself.

Webb refused treatment at the scene and was taken to the Dyer County Jail on charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Vandalism over $1,000, and Resisting Stop Frisk Halt.

Chief Isbell says both officers were treated and released from West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg.