Two Earthquakes Recorded Monday in Lake County

Two earthquakes were recorded Monday in almost the same area of Lake County.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the first earthquake east of Ridgely, just before 1:00 on Monday morning.

The 1.9 registered tremor was centered near the intersection of Cox Road and Charles Mills Road.

Just before 2:00 in the afternoon, a stronger 2.8 earthquake was also recorded near Cox Road and Charles Mills Road.

This tremor was recorded at a depth of 3.9 miles.