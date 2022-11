Two earthquakes were recorded near Tiptonville on Friday.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.1 tremor occurred at 2:00 in the morning near Tiptonville Ferry Road.

This was followed by a 3.2 earthquake that occurred around 9:30 in the morning.

The larger earthquake was centered 3.6 miles southeast of Tiptonville, near Wynnburg Bluebank Road.