The University of Tennessee-Martin has honored two local residents with their “Fall Outstanding Employee Awards”.

During a breakfast reception this week, Debi Adcock, of Union City, and Steve Barnett, of Martin, were chosen by a selection committee after nominations from co-workers.

Ms. Adcock has served as the administrative assistant for the Division of Student Affairs since 2009, after beginning her work in the Office of Admissions in 2003.

Barnett is the coordinator of the Office of Educational Outreach, and has been a part of the UT-Martin staff since 2016.

The UT-Martin Outstanding Employee Awards are given each semester.

